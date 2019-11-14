WV county opts out of federal opioid negotiation class

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia county has opted out of a federal opioid lawsuit negotiation class, allowing the county to pursue the case in state court.

The Exponent Telegraph reports the Harrison County Commission opted out of the negotiation last week and on Tuesday, county prosecutor Rachel Romano agreed with the move.

U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster created the class to consolidate cases against opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers accused of fueling the nationwide opioid crisis.

Under the negotiation class if a settlement were reached, Harrison County might have received $364,641 per $1 billion in settlement funds.

Attorney Samuel Madia represents several counties. He says that’s not enough for Harrison County. Madia says he believes the defendants will offer a fair settlement and if not, the county is ready for trial.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks"

Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital"

Communities in Schools organize angel tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communities in Schools organize angel tree"

Employees cleaning up after fire destroys Audrina Mill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Employees cleaning up after fire destroys Audrina Mill"

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department taking donations for Shop with a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Sheriff's Department taking donations for Shop with a Cop"

Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots"