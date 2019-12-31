Holocaust education planned after WV jail guard Nazi salute

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) – West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation plans to begin training its corrections department staff about the Holocaust. After a photograph of correction officer cadets giving Nazi salutes led to dozens of firings and widespread outrage.

Officials on Tuesday say the leader of the regional Anti-Defamation League has agreed to draft the training materials and coursework. The move comes after Gov. Jim Justice announced the firing of the more than 30 cadets in the image and their instructor along with the release of an investigative report that detailed how the image came to be.

Four other instructors are being suspended without pay.

