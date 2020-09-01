WV Division of Forestry accepting applications for Forest Stewardship Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) is now accepting applications for the Forest Stewardship Program. Sign ups will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

The Forest Stewardship Program assists landowners with the management of the forest on their properties. Landowners will hire a consulting forester from an approved list by the WVDOF. After filling out tax forms, the landowner will submit forms along with a Stewardship application to the local WVDOF field office.

Once the landowner is approved, they will receive an approval letter from the WVDOF to allow the consulting forester to proceed with working on the Stewardship plan. Once the plan is finished, it will then be submitted to the local service forester for approval. The landowner will sign the Statement of Intent and send it, along with all invoices to be processed for payment. Landowners will receive a reimbursement of 75-percent of the cost of the plan based on the set price of $600 for the plan and $6.50/acre.

For additional information about the Stewardship plan, visit their website or contact your local county service forester through their website.

LATEST POSTS:/