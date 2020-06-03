WV federal inmate pleads guilty to additional charges

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A federal inmate pled guilty for possessing a weapon.

29-year-old Desmond Johnson admitted to officials on July 21, 2019 he was carrying handcrafted weapon known as a shank.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said a staff member at the Federal Correctional Institution McDowell saw Johnson drop the shank and another staff member recovered it.

“You would think that already being in a federal prison might help a person to change their ways,” Stuart said. “This doesn’t appear to have been the case with Mr. Johnson.”

Johnson is scheduled for sentencing on September 14, 2020. He could face up to five additional years in prison to the sentence he is currently serving.