WV gov asked to end sales of flavored vaping products

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia state senator has asked Gov. Jim Justice to end sales of flavored e-cigarette products.

Monongalia County Democrat Bob Beach asked Justice in a letter to issue an executive order declaring vaping to be a public health emergency.

A spokesman for the Republican governor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Department of Health and Human Resources spokeswoman Allison Adler says there have been eight confirmed or probable cases of pulmonary illness associated with vaping statewide.

In Beach’s home district, police in Morgantown said last week they identified a source of suspected heroin-laced vaping solutions while investigating overdoses that sickened two high school students.

The Trump administration in September proposed a nationwide ban on flavored e-cigarettes. An announcement from the Food and Drug Administration is expected soon.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks"

Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital"

Communities in Schools organize angel tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communities in Schools organize angel tree"

Employees cleaning up after fire destroys Audrina Mill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Employees cleaning up after fire destroys Audrina Mill"

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department taking donations for Shop with a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Sheriff's Department taking donations for Shop with a Cop"

Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News