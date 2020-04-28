WV Hospitals receive second round of funding from CARES Act

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced the second round of funding for hospitals across West Virginia. The announcement was made Monday, April 27, 2020.

West Virginia will receive $34,175,203 during the second wave of funding. This funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. During the first round, West Virginia received $246,574,851.

“I’m glad to see additional funding going to our West Virginia hospitals so they can continue their hard work to battle this pandemic. Making sure our hospitals have the equipment and resources they need is essential to getting our communities healthy. Again, this funding is only half of the second round and is not the last round from the CARES Act. In addition, with the passage of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) deal, another $75 billion will be available to hospitals after the CARES Act funding is exhausted. There continues to be strong, bipartisan support and personal gratitude for our healthcare workers during this time. I’m optimistic this continued funding will help them do their jobs more safely and efficiently.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito

The money was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For additional information, visit their website.