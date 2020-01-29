WV House rejects attempt to push back start of school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia House of Delegates has rejected a bill that would have pushed back the start of the public school year.

The bill was rejected on a 50-47 vote over concerns about maintaining scheduling flexibility, including letting students have time off for deer hunting season. The bill would have mandated that the school year start no sooner than Sept. 1 and end no later than June 7.

County public school districts could have sought waivers from the state Board of Education. Currently, West Virginia public school calendars typically start in early to mid-August.

In 2013 the state school board gave counties the ability to schedule school calendars that fit their individual needs.

