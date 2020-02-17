WV lawmakers observe 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, voters head to the polls at the Enterprise Library in Las Vegas. Nevada’s Democratic Party has announced new paper-based balloting for its early vote starting Saturday as it scrambles to reconfigure plans and avoid tech problems and reporting delays that mired Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. The party dumped its original plan to have people cast early caucus votes with an app downloaded on iPads. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia women and lawmakers have held ceremonies honoring the 100th anniversary of the state’s ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.

Various ceremonies were held Monday at the state Capitol in Charleston. On March 10, 1920, West Virginia became the 34th state to ratify the amendment.

Later that year, Tennessee provided the necessary three-fourths majority by becoming the 36th state to ratify women’s suffrage.

