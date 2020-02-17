WV lawmakers observe 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, voters head to the polls at the Enterprise Library in Las Vegas. Nevada’s Democratic Party has announced new paper-based balloting for its early vote starting Saturday as it scrambles to reconfigure plans and avoid tech problems and reporting delays that mired Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. The party dumped its original plan to have people cast early caucus votes with an app downloaded on iPads. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia women and lawmakers have held ceremonies honoring the 100th anniversary of the state’s ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.

Various ceremonies were held Monday at the state Capitol in Charleston. On March 10, 1920, West Virginia became the 34th state to ratify the amendment.

Later that year, Tennessee provided the necessary three-fourths majority by becoming the 36th state to ratify women’s suffrage.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Students learn about heart on Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students learn about heart on Valentine's Day"

Florists don't have time to stop and smell the roses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florists don't have time to stop and smell the roses"

Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County"

Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in"

Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault"

Community remembers man who died in house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community remembers man who died in house fire"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News