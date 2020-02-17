WV lawmakers observe 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia women and lawmakers have held ceremonies honoring the 100th anniversary of the state’s ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.
Various ceremonies were held Monday at the state Capitol in Charleston. On March 10, 1920, West Virginia became the 34th state to ratify the amendment.
Later that year, Tennessee provided the necessary three-fourths majority by becoming the 36th state to ratify women’s suffrage.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)