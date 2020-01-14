WV moves to make shelter dogs official state dog

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Rescue dogs could soon become West Virginia’s official state dog under a proposal moving through the legislature. The resolution from Sens. Ryan Weld and Stephen Baldwin was approved Tuesday in the Senate.

The move is intended to bring public attention to the dogs living in the more than 500 animal shelters in the state.

Weld told lawmakers that rescue dogs need second chances and encouraged his counterparts to donate to their local shelters. The proposal now moves to the House of Delegates. If approved, shelter dogs would join a bunch of other official state flora and fauna.

