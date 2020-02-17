WV Senate passes bill to increase judicial pay

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill to give pay raises to judges statewide. The bill passed on a 29-3 vote Monday.

It now goes to the House of Delegates. The West Virginia Judicial Compensation Commission recommended the raises in August. Supreme Court, circuit and magistrate judges would get 18.3% raises. Supreme Court justices would be paid almost $161,000 under the commission’s recommendations.

Circuit judges would be paid $149,000 while magistrates would be paid $68,000. Family court judges would receive a more than 20% pay increase to bring their salaries up to nearly $114,000.

