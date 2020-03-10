WV sets up coronavirus hotline

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials have set up a telephone hotline to answer questions about the coronavirus.

The state health department says operators are available 24/7 and can be reached at 1-800-887-4304.

State health officials said there are currently no confirmed coronavirus cases in West Virginia.

As of Monday, West Virginia has tested five people for the virus, with two negative results and three tests pending.

At Marshall University, officials have extended a ban on university-sponsored international travel through at least April 30. The school also has canceled a pop culture convention scheduled for Saturday on the Huntington campus.

