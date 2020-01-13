WV to Virginia county: Come join us. Virginia county: Nah

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The state of Virginia, as the motto says, is for lovers. So the state of West Virginia can hardly be faulted for what some might consider an indecent proposal – urging its neighbor’s northernmost county to switch states.

The West Virginia Senate voted Monday to extend this invitation to Virginia’s Frederick County. West Virginia’s House votes next. The proposed hookup comes despite a long ago breakup: 158 years ago, West Virginia split from Virginia during the Civil War.

Senator Charles Trump says Frederick County never voted on whether to join the Union. Despite all this, one Frederick official says the county … just isn’t into its neighbor.

