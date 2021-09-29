WV Tourism releases 2021 Fall Foliage map

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — With the official start of fall behind us, the West Virginia Department of Tourism released its 2021 fall foliage map in hopes of enticing a few more visitors to the state.



Whether by car, RV or motorcycle, folks from all over will be heading to West Virginia over the next few weeks to enjoy all that Almost Heaven, West Virginia has to offer during the Fall season. In hopes of promoting the Mountain State to travelers, the West Virginia Department of Tourism released its Fall Foliage map. The New Fall Map tracks the fall colors which begins now through the end of October.

West Virginia Tourism Cabinet Secretary Chelsea Ruby said the map isn’t just for tourists.

“Well it’s two fold. It is to both attract new folks to visit West Virginia for the first time, but also to get West Virginians out exploring their own backyards and figuring out everything that makes us almost heaven,” Ruby explained.

One of those gems in our own backyard is the newest National Park: the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Secretary Ruby said it will be a big boost to tourism this year.

“The National Park designation has really been a great gift to West Virginia. It is just putting a national spotlight on West Virginia. We’ve been a hidden destination on the east coast for too long and it’s time to start telling that story,” Ruby said.



And that story made it all the way down to North Carolina where the Franklin and Chesson Families decided to roadtrip to West Virginia and visit Grandview.



Linda Franklin and Ben Franklin of Charlotte, NC along with family friends, Murry Chesson and Janice Chesson of Myrtle Beach added “when it was made a national park, we started paying attention and we were looking for a road trip that was closer to home so we wouldn’t have to fly. We started looking at states that were about a day’s drive and we picked West Virginia.”



And it is not just our state parks that will benefit from West Virginia Tourism’s Fall efforts. Employees at Grandview Farms Country Store told 59News they are seeing more visitors come into their business this year, helping aid our local economy after a hard year. Some of the big hits this year have been locally grown produce and specialties that further showcase all that West Virginia has to offer.



So no matter if you are a local or tourist, the West Virginia Tourism Fall Foliage Map and accompanying website are filled with ideas and destinations that can help you plan your WV Fall road trip to the fullest.



So no matter if you are a local or tourist, the West Virginia Tourism Fall Foliage Map and accompanying website are filled with ideas and destinations that can help you plan your WV Fall road trip to the fullest.



