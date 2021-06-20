WV unemployment benefits come to an end

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia unemployment benefits came to an end on Saturday, June 19, 2021. This is a week earlier than the federal government announced it was ending the program. These benefits gave those unemployed an extra $300 on their checks.

59News spoke with some people who said they are upset about this program ending. Some businesses, on the other hand, are happy.

Adam Hunt is the General Manager at Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders in Beckley. He told us he believes this will bring more people back into the workforce.

“I think it would be a good way for people to get back out and start to work if they didn’t work before. So we are always hiring,” Hunt said.

Hunt said they are hiring at their Beckley and Beaver locations. He said the best way to apply is to walk in and get a paper application.