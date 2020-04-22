WVDHHR will offer special payment assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Children and Families will offer a one-time special assistance payment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made on April 22, 2020.

The Pandemic Diversionary Cash Assistance (PDCA) is part of the state’s response to the pandemic.

“This payment will provide families who have temporarily lost or had reduced income with additional financial support to supplement monthly living expenses or other needs due to the pandemic.” Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families (BCF)

In order to qualify for PCDA, applicants must:

Not be currently participating in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) also known as WV WORKS

Have a dependent child in the home, low or no income due to the pandemic.

Low to no income due to COVID-19 pandemic

Expect to return to previous employment, have a job offer, or expect future income from another source

Must not currently be sanctioned for non-compliance in a BCF program.

According to the release, PDCA is an alternative WV Works and asset limits WV WORKS will apply. The receipt of PDCA will not count toward the 60-month TANF lifetime limit or other DHHR benefits.

PDCA may equal the maximum of WV WORKS benefit amount, based on the family’s needs and size, multiplied by four. Rent or a mortgage payments, utility payments, household supplies, future employments needs, and ongoing household expenses are taken into consideration when determining PDCA payment amounts.

To apply, contact your local DHHR officer by visiting their website. Applications will be accepted now until June 30, 2020. For more information, call the DHHR’s customer services hotline at 1-877-716-1212.