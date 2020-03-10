WVDHHR warns of SNAP phone scam

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning people about a phone scam that is targeting customers. Customers are receiving a call about their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP benefits) being closed.

The caller claims to be from the DHHR and the victim is asked to press a number on their phone to “continue receiving benefits.” This connects them to a person who will attempt to gather personal information.

According to the release, DHHR stressed that it does not utilize telephone calls to notify individuals about the termination of their benefits. Official notification about case reviews or re-determinations will be sent regularly through mail.

“This most recent scam preys upon some of our state’s most vulnerable populations and is further proof that there is no limit to how low scammers will go to steal people’s information and potentially ruin their lives,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “Folks can never be too cautious, and this most recent scam only serves to illustrate that point.”

The DHHR wants to remind customers not to give out information over the telephone. If you believe you are a victim of the scam, call the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-368-8808.

