WVDOH announces Paint Creek Bridge will be closed due to construction

PAX, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced a planned bridge closure.

Paint Creek Bridge located in Pax on C/R 23/4 from milepost 0.72 to 0.76. The bridge will be closed for replacement of the superstructure starting on Monday, February 24, 2020.

If taking that route, people can expect delays and should allow time for their commute. The detour route will be CR 23/4 in the opposite direction to CR 23.

DOH is asking motorists to reduce their speed while they are traveling though the work zone.

Please be advised that the construction schedule could change due to inclement weather or unforeseen conditions.