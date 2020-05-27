WVSACA North-South Classic cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS)– The West Virginia State Coaches Association (WVSACA) canceled the 2020 Friday Night Rivals North-South Football Classic. The announcement was made on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

According to the release, the decision was made after the WVSACA Executive Committee consulted with many governmental agencies and local representation about the current COVID-19 pandemic. They would have to make several logistical changes to the North-South Football week. This includes, but is not limited to, changing the housing venue, changing meal services, practice locations, and special team-building activities throughout the week.

The committee extended their thoughts to the players, coaches, and professionals who were going to be involved in the game. Practice Jerseys, a game jersey, a North-South Player Certificate will be presented to the players, courtesy of the West Virginia State Police.

The Executive Committee of the WVSACA looks forward to having the North-South Football Classic in June 2021.