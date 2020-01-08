WVSOM added a new Governor to their Board of Governors

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine received a new governor on the Board of Governors. The board oversees all of the financial, business, and educational policies that the school uses to operate.

Randall Belt, D.O., will make his first appearance on the board on Thursday Jan. 23, 2020 in Charleston, WV. Belt was appointed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to fill an unexpired term ending June 30, 2021.

Belt was the Director of the Greeneville Community Hospital East Emergency Department in Greeneville, Tenn. He also served as an adjunct faculty member of physician assistant degree program at Milligan College in Elizabethton, Tenn.

After Belt received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Bluefield College in VA, Belt attended medical school at WVSOM. There, he received a Doctorate degree in Osteopathic Medicine in 1998.

Belt served on the Board of Directors for the Mid- Atlantic Section of the U.S. Tennis Association.

Trending Stories

