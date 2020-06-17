WVSOM holds Just Say Know educational summer camp virtually

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — For nearly seven years, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has hosted Just Say KNOW, an educational summer camp, on their campus. This year, amid a global pandemic and other setbacks, WVSOM will continue educating students virtually.

Lindsey Ray is a WVSOM Student and former Just Say Know camper.

“Having an opportunity, especially now that they’re at home, to kind of allow that interaction, that safe interaction, is very important,” Ray said. “And I would be very sad if we didn’t have the camp this year. I think both of us were willing to figure out what it took to get there and we have the technology to do it so why not?”

The theme for this summer is “Just Say KNOW to Neuroscience: Perception or Reality.” Students are learning about the brain, the nervous system, and participating in activities that use items found around the house. Allison Silber, another WVSOM student, said instructors even sent the students supplies for the activities through the mail before the camp started.

“We didn’t know what they had at home,” Silber said. “We wanted everyone to at least have the same things to start with. So, we worked a lot to get some activities they could do at home with craft supplies we found to be able to send to them.”

The camp has reached students across the country by becoming virtual. Students are participating from all across the Mountain State, Kentucky, Ohio, and even Colorado.

“They’ve obviously worked very hard to help get us everything and I’m very thankful for that because it’s paying off,” Justin McCullough, a current camper, said. “I think everyone is learning a lot. I know I am.”