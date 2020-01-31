WVU alum working abroad documents ‘ghost town’ China as coronavirus panic sets in

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia University alum described his eerie experience in China in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

William Hirsch graduated from WVU in 2014. He now teaches English in Korea. Hirsch went to Shanghai to visit a friend last week, and told 59 News the city looked like a ghost town.

He said by January 26, China was in “full panic mode.” Hirsch said roads were blocked off, freeways were empty and police were checking people’s temperatures at a toll booth.

When Hirsch returned to Korea, the school where he works required everyone to wear masks and put signs in the bathrooms with the symptoms of coronavirus and what to do if you become ill.

Read Hirsch’s full statement:

I went to Shanghai to visit a friend that has lived there for several years. This trip was planned way before the Corona Virus was on anyone’s radar.

Some coworkers had asked if I was worried about getting sick the last day of school before the Lunar New Year break. I laughed and said not at all. There were only 440 cases the time I checked after work that night on January 22nd.

My flight to Shanghai from Seoul was on an Airbus A350 (290 seats) and I was sitting in row 12. Rows 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 were completely empty. I was sitting very alone which I have never ever experienced. Seeing as this is my 21st country and I fly a lot it was really weird.

When I arrived in China, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. A lot of people were wearing masks but that’s quite standard in East Asia.

I went to the famous Shanghai Skyline picture hotbed called “The Bund” to grab some photos of the city skyline. It was pretty empty but that’s definite from the rain. Following that I went to a local bar to meet up with my friend and some of her friends. The virus was a topic over some drinks.

The following day we woke up super early and drove three hours south of Shanghai to a village called Moganshan. It’s a famous mountain village in China. Again, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

When we arrived at our Inn, the owner checked us in. She did ask us if we had been to Wuhan recently. Wuhan is the epicenter of the outbreak. We had not.

The next two days were followed by a lot of rain in Moganshan so we went for small walks around the village and had very limited interactions with the locals.

Finally, on Sunday January 26th, China was in full on panic mode. We checked out of our Inn in Moganshan to find that the road was blocked by a big blue dump truck (see picture). The sign on the truck said the road is closed until further notice. We turned around and attempted to back. We came across an extended family mulling around their front door so we politely attempted to speak to them about the closed off road and they said nothing and shut the door on us and stared at us from the inside. We returned to the inn to ask the owner what we should do. She drove us to another town exit road which has a barricade up and two policemen watching the one way through. They waved us through to leave the town.

We were going to check out the city of Hangzhou which has a number of popular tourist attractions but thought it best to return to Shanghai as quickly as possible.

So we did. Along the way at one of the toll booths I was able to snap a photo of police checking drivers’ temperatures. Then I also caught a photo of the empty freeway back to Shanghai. Normally it would have been much more crowded. There were hardly any cars on the road. It was eerie.

Once we returned to Shanghai we decided it best to just hangout in my friends apartment. So for the following two days we watched movies and played drinking games. To eat we ordered food on a food delivery app. The only times I left the apartment was to go to the grocery store. Go to the local convenience store looking for a mask and hand sanitizer.

Masks and hand sanitizer was sold out everywhere. In an amazing sign of friendliness I went to a local convenience store and they too sold out. The guy working there saw me looking and came to speak to me. I don’t know any Chinese. He didn’t know English but I assumed he was asking about masks. I pointed to his. He pointed to the empty shelf. He then went back into the back and gave me one. I went to go pay for it and he waved me off. It was a very friendly gesture.

On January 28th I went to leave Shanghai. On the metro ride to the airport there were less than 10 people on my entire train. All the cars!!! I snapped a photo. The Chinese lady that was near me did the same.

At the airport, the board for domestic flights showed a bunch of cancelled flights around China.

Once I returned to Incheon International in Korea I filled out a health form and they checked my temperature when I got off the plane.

I returned to work on January 29th. A few coworkers inquired about my trip and our school is making us wear masks.

On January 30th the front office of my schools attitude changed drastically. They handed out hand sanitizer all our classrooms and put signs on our doors for the students to wear masks and use the hand sanitizers. Our bathrooms now have signs of the symptoms of the Corona Virus and what to do if you become ill with the symptoms.

Will Hirsch @wanderlustwithwill