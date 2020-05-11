WVU receives research grant from the National Science Foundation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced funding for the West Virginia University Research Corporation (WVURC). The announcement was made on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The funding will help support a research project which will help medical professionals to understand the restoration of walking ability during the rehabilitation process.

“West Virginia University continues to be a leader in the research community throughout higher education institutions and a fantastic representative of the Mountain State. Research projects such as this not only help move our medical facilities and universities forward, but also pave the way for future generations of West Virginians to build off these results.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

“I am pleased the National Science Foundation is partnering with the West Virginia University Research Corporation on innovative research to better understand walking impartments, such as strokes and rehabilitation. WVU continues to lead in innovative research technology and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that supports incredible research at WVU and improves the lives of West Virginians.” Senator Joe Manchin

The $254,532 grant was funding by the National Science Foundation.