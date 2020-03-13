WVU to build hospital to replace closing Fairmont facility

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia University Medicine will build a new hospital to replace a closing medical center in Fairmont.

Gov. Jim Justice and university officials on Friday said the new WVU hospital will be about 2 miles away from the shuttering Fairmont Regional Medical Center and is expected to have 100 beds and about 500 employees. It will open within 18 to 24 months.

WVU officials said its health care workers will keep portions of the Fairmont Regional Medical Center open while the new facility is being built. The announcement comes as many medical facilities in the state have announced closures or cutbacks in services.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Nursing Homes restrict visitor access over Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Homes restrict visitor access over Coronavirus concerns"

WV Governor announces schools will be closed over Coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Governor announces schools will be closed over Coronavirus concerns"

Gov. Jim Justice closes all WV schools amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Jim Justice closes all WV schools amid coronavirus concerns"

House fire on Kentucky Ave.

Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire on Kentucky Ave."

Fire on Kentucky Ave.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire on Kentucky Ave."

concord univerisity coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "concord univerisity coronavirus"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News