WVU to build hospital to replace closing Fairmont facility

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia University Medicine will build a new hospital to replace a closing medical center in Fairmont.

Gov. Jim Justice and university officials on Friday said the new WVU hospital will be about 2 miles away from the shuttering Fairmont Regional Medical Center and is expected to have 100 beds and about 500 employees. It will open within 18 to 24 months.

WVU officials said its health care workers will keep portions of the Fairmont Regional Medical Center open while the new facility is being built. The announcement comes as many medical facilities in the state have announced closures or cutbacks in services.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)