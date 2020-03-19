Wyoming County Board of Education announces changes to feeding program

BAILEYSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Board of Education announced new changes to their feeding plan while students are out of school amid COVID-19 concerns.

Meals will no longer be delivered by buses for students in Baileysville School District, but can be picked up at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, meals will only be available for pick-up Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for the remainder of the school closure.

Between Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2020 meals will be available for pickup at the following locations:

Baileysville Elementary and Middle School

Mullens Middle School

Oceana Middle School

Pineville Middle School

School officials urge parents to contact their child’s principal if they have any questions.