Wyoming County BOE prepares for first ever back-to-school bash

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS)– School administrators in Wyoming County are trying to get students excited for the new school year. They are getting ready to host their first-ever back-to-school bash.

The event will take place at Wyoming East High School and Westside High School. Students who attend will receive a free pair of shoes as well as back-to-school supplies.

“It’s just a day for us to unite as a group as a county to serve each other and take care of each other,” John Henry, Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services in Wyoming County.

The event will be Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Any student or family member is welcome to attend.