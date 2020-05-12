Wyoming County Courthouse renovations complete

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Much needed upgrades are finished at the Wyoming County Courthouse in Pineville. Installation is complete for a wireless system which will automatically open the doors to the courthouse to allow easier access for people in the community.

A handicap accessible ramp is also being constructed. Wyoming County Commissioner Jason Mullins said these renovations were much needed on a 100-year-old building.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the building. We have a population that’s older. We have several people that come in and out of the building that need assistance. This is a great way for people to come in and out of the building on their own,” Mullins explained.

