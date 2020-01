NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — One person died after a crash in Wyoming County on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, a car ran off the road on Rt. 10 in New Richmond. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Noon from Mullens.

Deputies said he ran off the road and hit a tree. They said Noon was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.