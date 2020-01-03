Wyoming East High School Football Coach resigns

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming East High School Football Coach Larry Thompson is stepping down.

Thompson announced Thursday, January 2, 2020 he will no longer coach or teach at the high school.

Thompson took to social media to break the news, writing:

Dear Warrior Nation, It is with great sadness that I have decided to resign from the position of head football coach and teacher at Wyoming East High School. I can’t begin to express my sincere gratitude to everyone for the outpouring support I’ve received this year. It truly means the world to me and my family. This was my personal choice and I hope that everyone can find it in their heart to respect my decision. I was truly honored to be able to coach this group and to help them achieve their goals for the season. To the coaching staff, I can’t thank you enough for your efforts, all of the time and money spent during the year never goes unnoticed. I want nothing but the best for this team in the future and I look forward to hearing all about their accomplishments. I will never forget the time spent under those Friday night lights at the War Zone! Thank you and God bless! Head Coach Larry Thompson Larry Thompson’s resignation notice on social media.

Larry Thompson led the Warriors to an 8-3 season in 2019. He also helped them get to the Class AA Playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Wyoming County East High School Athletic Director Mike Kodak tells us they have not found his replacement yet.