YMCA suspends membership payments due to COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The YMCA of Southern West Virginia (Y) will remain closed and will continued to the monitor the pandemic of COVID-19. The YMCA announced they will suspend membership dues starting on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The release stated dues will not be drafted again until the doors open back up to members. Spring programs like Volleyball, Soccer, and Swim Lessons are still postponed until further notice. However, people can still stay active and involved. The Y will be streaming classes, available on the Zoom app.

The Y also made a list of precautions you and your family can take to protect people from the virus.

1. Stay Home! The statewide stay at home order takes effect tonight at 8:00 PM.

2. Wash your hands often with soap and water. For at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

4. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or cough or sneeze into your elbow if necessary.

5. Stay Informed. The CDC provides a comprehensive overview of “What You Should Know About the Coronavirus”.

6. Practice Good Hygiene. Good habits include the ones provided above.