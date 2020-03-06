$1.25B West Virginia opioid settlement trial date set

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 whether the company’s CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia communities seeking a $1.25 billion settlement with the opioid industry are set to go on trial against the companies in late August.

An Aug. 31 trial date set on Thursday will serve as a deadline for the proposed settlement, which would be a first of its kind deal even as opioid businesses consider settling thousands of lawsuits across the country.

The proposal with the country’s biggest opioid distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, was hammered out by 250 lawyers in Charleston last week.

The West Virginia plan would be the first statewide opioid settlement with companies from all parts of the drug industry.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)