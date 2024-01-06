HARDY COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Five people are dead following a house fire in the Mathias area of Hardy County, West Virginia.

According to a press release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a call for a house fire on Woods Edge Road was received by Hardy County 911 at 5 AM on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Unfortunately, a 28-year-old man and four children died in the fire.

The ages of the children range from one to five years old.

The only survivor, an adult female, was taken to a local medical facility for treatment. The victims were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and proper identification.

Throughout the search of the debris, investigators could not find any smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire was ruled as “undetermined” due to the amount of damage to the house.

