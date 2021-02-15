10 days remain to pre-register for basic photography at New River CTC

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Registration is open for a course at New River Community and Technical College that teaches basic digital photography. The four-week community education class will be held by Zoom videoconference on Thursdays.

Students will learn camera functions and controls. That includes understanding exposure, using aperture, shutter speed and ISO settings. Other topics to be covered will be depth of field, focal length, different composition techniques and capturing motion in a photograph.

Pre-registration is required by Feb. 25, 2021. Tuition is $60. Classes begin on March 4 and will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Andrea Vest (304-929-3318, avest@newriver.edu).