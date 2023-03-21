CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are plenty of beautiful places to get married in the Mountain State and here are 10 of them.

The qualify, the venue must have wedding services and be in West Virginia. The average is found by averaging their scores on WeddingWire, Google and Facebook.

Here is the list:

Address: 1 Berry Hills Dr, Charleston, WV 25309

Average: 4.2/5

According to their website, Berry Hills Country Club has a banquet menu prepared by their Executive Chef. The place is surrounded by trees and the landscape of their 18-hole golf course.

Address: 300 Conference Center Way, Bridgeport, WV 26330

Average: 4.53/5

Their website says they allow 320 guests with both indoor and outdoor settings for your wedding. There are also options for catering and bridal showers.

Address: 230 Main Lodge Rd, Davis, WV 26260

Average: 4.43/5

According to their website, Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center has indoor and outdoor venues, entertainment, catering, post-wedding cocktail hours and brunches, ceremony and reception venues, and bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Address: 2 Stafford Dr, Princeton, WV 24740

Average: 4.85/5

Rentals at the Chuck Mathena Center start at $60/hour which includes tables and chairs.

Address: 1001 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25701

Average: 3.95/5

Event rooms at the DoubleTree by Hilton Huntington range from 216 sq. ft. to 6,644 sq. ft. You can also create a website built around your event, according to their website.

Address: 1600 Edgewood Dr, Charleston, WV 25302

Average: 4.7/5

The Edgewood Country Club’s website says they can help you set an event budget, pick a menu, arrange table settings and find florists, photographers, a band and other entertainment.

Address: 63 Grandview Ln, Greenville, WV 24945

Average: 4.9/5

The venue is a 3,600 sq. ft. open-floor space with a fireplace, mobile heaters, a fully-equipped kitchen, restrooms and more. It is also surrounded by 1,200 acres of privately-owned land, according to their website.

Address: 409 S Queen St, Martinsburg, WV 25401

Average: 4.5/5

The Historic McFarland House allows the bride, groom and guests to anywhere from a “small, minimalist celebration or a grand fairytale,” according to their website. Weddings are held at the mansion in Martinsburg that people are allowed to explore.

Address: 255 Resort Dr, Daniels, WV 25832

Average: 4.07/5

Their website says 300 guests can enjoy the wedding on a 4,100-acre property. You have a choice between an indoor or outdoor venue.

Address: 1000 Williams Dr, Weirton, WV 26062

Average: 4.7/5

Weddings held at the Williams Golf & Country Club will have their weddings seeing a 91-year-old stone building, according to their website. They say you can also look out over the Ohio River and an 18-hole golf course.