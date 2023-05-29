PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The unofficial start of summer came along with Memorial Day, but with all the summer fun soon to come, driving dangers will be increasing too. The “100 Deadliest Days” is the period that lasts from Memorial Day until Labor Day.

These days are considered the most dangerous for driving when compared to the rest of the year. Captain Tommy Blankenship of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department says that accidents are dangerous not just for drivers, but for those around them as well.

“Anything can happen with an accident, you can injure somebody, kill somebody, even yourself,” said Blankenship.

According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, teen drivers around the ages of 16 to 17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

Blankenship says that being aware of your surroundings and others goes a long way when on the roads.