12 people now sentenced in major Fayette County drug trafficking bust

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A sentencing hearing was held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 for a man arrested during Operation Mountaineer Highway. The operation was an extensive investigation into drug trafficking in the Fayette County area.

Bobby Mack, Jr. , 40, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin. He is the 12th defendant to be convicted and sentenced as a part of the operation.

“Operation Mountaineer Highway was a hugely successful effort in keeping a smorgasbord of illegal drugs out of our central and southern West Virginia communities,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The operation took down dozens of dealers. Many lives were saved as a result of this operation. Awesome work by the incredible team that worked this matter.”

Mack admitted to supplying 182 grams of heroin to a co-conspirator who was later stopped by law enforcement officer and confessed he got the drugs from Mack’s house in Scarbro. That led to a search of the home which uncovered $343,097, three guns and other drugs paraphernalia. Mack agreed to give up the guns and money as a part of his plea agreement.

Mack will serve 72 months in prison. That will be followed by four years of supervised release.

Operation Mountaineer Highway was a joint investigation involving e Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, with the support of the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug Task Force, the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Fayetteville Police Department and the Oak Hill Police Department.