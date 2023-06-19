CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking for a way to spend West Virginia Day—June 20—in true West Virginia fashion? Here are 160 ideas.

  1. Watch “The Mothman Prophecies” movie
  2. Get in touch with Swiss heritage in Helvetia
  3. Get “ding dong ditched” by a Fairmont black bear
  4. Visit the main overlook at Coopers Rock State Forest
  5. Bike from Morgantown to Fairmont on the Marion County and Mon River trails
  6. Go to one of West Virginia’s drive-in movie theaters
  7. Purchase Fiesta Tableware for your dinner parties
  8. Take one of the state’s official scenic byways
  9. See the Chester Teapot
  10. Enjoy a brew at Mario’s Fishbowl in Morgantown
  11. Hike the Long Point Trail at Summersville Lake
  12. Take a walk at Valley Falls State Park
  13. Move a box turtle out of the road
  14. Catch crawdads in your backyard or local park
  15. Go catfishing in Cheat Lake
  16. Get a New York Strip Steak at Miklas Meat Market
  17. Enjoy black raspberry soft serve at Toni’s in Clarksburg
  18. Buy a piece of art at the Tamarack
  19. Listen to live music at the Purple Fiddle in Thomas
  20. Eat Mister Bee Potato Chips
  21. Drive over a historic covered bridge
  22. Play the Arnold Palmer Golf Course at Stonewall Resort
  23. Get a scenic view from “The Castle” at McColloch’s Leap
  24. Ride a house by moonlight with Triple C Outfitters in Berkeley Springs
  25. Try a slice of Dicarlos pizza
  26. Visit Independence Hall in Wheeling
  27. Get a photo of West Virginia’s State Capitol in Charleston
  28. Swim in a swimming hole at Audra State Park
  29. Watch West Virginia native Steve Harvey on Family Feud
  30. Tour the Mystery Hole in Fayette County
  31. Search for hellbender salamanders
  32. Play one of the video games set in West Virginia
  33. Stare in awe of Cathedral Falls
  34. Walk through the haunted Silver Run Tunnel on the North Bend Rail Trail
  35. Climb to Spruce Knob, West Virginia’s highest point
  36. Cook a recipe with ramps
  37. Catch a game of the “Beast of the East” Tournament in Wheeling
  38. Visit the reconstructed refuge fort at Pricketts Fort State Park
  39. Buy a tub of Custard Stand hotdog chili
  40. Take pictures of Calhoun County’s dark sky
  41. Make the official West Virginia birthday punch—To be announced June 20
  42. Go caving in Smoke Hole Caverns
  43. Take a stroll through historic Harpers Ferry
  44. Try a summer beer at a local brewery
  45. Bird watch at the West Virginia Botanical Garden in Morgantown
  46. Visit West Virginia’s landlocked lighthouse
  47. Order your free 2023 West Virginia Vacation Guide
  48. Learn about history at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
  49. Take a Biplane sky tour with the Wild Blue Adventure Company in Fayetteville
  50. Go riding at the Hatfield McCoy Trails
  51. See the Green Bank Telescope
  52. Zipline at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville
  53. Bake the official West Virginia birthday cake—Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake
  54. Take a mineral mountain bath at the Greenbrier Resort
  55. Go waterfall chasing with the West Virginia Waterfall Trail
  56. Go whitewater rafting at on the Gauley River
  57. Taste Hatfield and McCoy Moonshine, the “drink of the devil,” in Gilbert
  58. Enjoy a snack with West Virginia-made honey
  59. Go ghost hunting at the Moundsville penitentiary
  60. Go to one of the strangest-named places in the state
  61. Go to a West Virginia Dirty Birds game
  62. Stay a night at the Greenbrier Resort
  63. Try a unique West Virginia pizza topping
  64. Kayak down the Shenandoah River
  65. Play disc golf at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville
  66. Take a scenic chairlift ride at Canaan Valley
  67. Eat at one of the state’s most underrated restaurants
  68. Connect with cryptids at the Mothman Museum
  69. See if you could pass the WV permit driver test
  70. Visit a farmers market for locally grown produce
  71. Hike to the top of Seneca Rocks
  72. Brush up on West Virginia’s state symbols
  73. Trace your family history at the WVU downtown library
  74. Hike a section of the Appalachian Trail near Harpers Ferry
  75. Spend the night in a treehouse
  76. Learn to rock climb at Nelson Rocks
  77. Forage for blackberries
  78. Take a selfie at one of West Virginia’s state park swings
  79. Visit art galleries in Thomas
  80. Volunteer at your local animal shelter
  81. See the largest piece of cut lead crystal at the Oglebay Institute Glass Museum in Wheeling
  82. Catch a dirt track race at the Tyler County Speedway
  83. Eat or stay in the Blennerhassett Hotel in Parkersburg
  84. Get a milkshake at the Poky Dot
  85. Go dancing at 123 Pleasant Street in Morgantown
  86. Tour the West Virginia Oil and Gas Museum in Parkersburg
  87. Watch a show at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling
  88. Go water skiing on Cheat Lake
  89. Treat yourself with products from Wild Mountain Soap Company
  90. Climb the Grave Creek Mound in Moundsville
  91. Take the Bridge Walk at the New River Gorge Bridge
  92. Listen to a concert by the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra
  93. Explore the Clay Center in Charleston
  94. Cry while watching “We Are Marshall”
  95. Take the ferry to Blennerhassett Island
  96. Hike the Endless Wall Trail along the New River
  97. Meet a sloth at the Oglebay Zoo
  98. Get your caffeine fix at one of the Stone Tower Brews locations
  99. Wear your West Virginia University gear
  100. Quiz yourself on WV history on the Department of Culture’s website
  101. Make Buckwheat cakes with locally-made maple syrup
  102. Picnic at Kanawha State Forest
  103. Be “Wild and Wonderful” with a taste of BrewKeepers
  104. Indulge at Holl’s Swiss Chocolatier in Parkersburg
  105. Stop by a nature center at your local state park
  106. Take a photo with T-Rex at the SMART Centre Market
  107. See the New Vrindaban Palace of Gold in Wheeling
  108. Hammock in the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area
  109. Try West Virginia’s #1 rated beer at Chestnut Brew Works
  110. Hop on the New Tygart Flyer in Elkins
  111. Read “Rocket Boys” by Homer Hickam
  112. Have a sushi roll at Yama in Morgantown
  113. Pay respects at the Grave Creek Mound
  114. Attend one of the West Virginia birthday celebrations happening in the state
  115. Ride around Wheeling on a Bird Scooter
  116. Plant native West Virginia flowers in your garden
  117. Catch a hockey game with the Wheeling Nailers
  118. Go mountain biking at Snowshoe Mountain
  119. Ride through the Festival of Lights at Oglebay
  120. Watch an independent or foreign movie at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema in Charleston
  121. Take in the architecture of the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Wheeling
  122. Create an ornament for the 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree
  123. Swim at an adventure lake—Tygart or Pipestem
  124. Go primitive camping at New River Gorge National Park
  125. Star gaze at Watoga State Park
  126. Sip on some West Virginia-made wine
  127. Create a piece of West Virginia inspired art
  128. Walk the grounds of the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston
  129. Take a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad
  130. Ghost hunt at Lake Shawnee Amusement Park Dark Carnival
  131. Eat a pepperoni roll from your local bakery
  132. Stay at one of the top-rated Airbnbs in the state
  133. Head back home for the “Back Home Festival” in New Martinsville
  134. Bet on a greyhound race at one of West Virginia’s casinos
  135. Enjoy a Bonnie Bell’s cake or cookie in Nutter Fort
  136. Plan your stay at a West Virginia State Park (with a discount)
  137. Buy candy at Berdine’s—the oldest five and dime in the country
  138. Check out the Bigfoot Museum in Sutton
  139. Munch on a West Virginia hot dog below the slaw line
  140. Munch on a West Virginia hot dog above the slaw line
  141. Come face to face with the Philippi mummies
  142. Try a Tito’s “Sloppy Dog” in Wheeling
  143. Try venison for the first time—or thousandth time
  144. Go coyote hunting
  145. Walk across the Wheeling Suspension Bridge
  146. Eat authentic Italian food in Glen Elk
  147. Eat a Tudor’s biscuit
  148. Add a piece of Blenko Glass to your collection
  149. Pick your own berries at a u-pick farm
  150. Pick wildflowers
  151. Hydrobike on the Monongahela River
  152. Sip wine at Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard
  153. Go bird watching at Hawks Nest State Park
  154. Go to the beach at Bee Run Beach on Sutton Lake
  155. Sit down to dinner at the Wonder Bar Steakhouse in Clarksburg
  156. Eat a Coleman’s Fish Sandwich
  157. Make a late-night stop at the Donut Spot in Buckhannon
  158. Go fishing for a golden rainbow trout
  159. Float down the Tygart River
  160. Visit the 20-foot tall coal miner statues of West Virginia

Although they are not all specifically on West Virginia Day, there are also several birthday parties taking place across the state, including one in Morgantown and one at the State Culture Center in Charleston.