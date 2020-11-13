16th Annual Christmas Decoration Contest returns to City of Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Hinton will host its 16th Annual Christmas Decoration Contest.

This year, city officials are asking people to sign up so houses will not be missed during judging.

Winners will receive a cash prize. In order to qualify for the contest, your business or home has to be located in the city of Hinton. City Manager Cris Meadows said he hopes this contest will lift people’s spirits.

“It’s got to lift everyone spirits up a little bit this year. We had some much stuff that has beating us down this year, and to have a little extra holiday spirit is great,” Meadows said.



Applications will be due on December 16, 2020 by 3 p.m. Judging will take place from December 21-26. People can drop-off their applications at the dropbox in front of City Hall.