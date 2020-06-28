18 year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Boone County

DANVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Law enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Donald R Kuhn juvenile center in Boone County on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Dominick Jospeh McClung was originally in custody on 1st degree murder charges. He was last seen in the Go Mart parking lot in Danville, WV around 4:30 p.m.

McClung is described as 6’0″ ft. tall, weighs 172 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts or sees him, you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or The Donald R Kuhn Juvenile Center at 304-369-2976.