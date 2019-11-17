19 hospitalized after bus hits tractor trailer in Virginia

Breaking News
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (AP) – More than a dozen people have been hospitalized in Virginia after a commercial bus hit an overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 64.

Virginia State Police said 19 people, including two drivers, were brought to hospitals after the Sunday morning crash on Afton Mountain at the Augusta and Nelson County line.

Police said the tractor trailer was heading east when the driver lost control and overturned across the road. A bus with 20 passengers couldn’t avoid the tractor trailer and hit it, splitting the truck in half.

The people involved were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to serious. No fatalities have been reported.

