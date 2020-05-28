2 injured, man facing charges after stabbing in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man is behind bars after a late night stabbing in Beckley.

Detectives with the Beckley Police Department said they were called to Coal Street Wednesday, May 27, 2020, around 9:45 p.m. There, officers found two male victims with apparent stab wounds.

One victim was treated by EMS on scene for minor injuries and was released. The other victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures and is in stable condition.

Officers arrested Eric Randal Ayers, of Daniels, on-scene. He’s charged with Malicious Wounding. Ayers is now being held in Southern Regional Jail.

The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.