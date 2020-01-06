Murder suspect and accomplice wanted in OH caught in WV

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — Update, January 5, 2020, 7:20 p.m.: The Athens Police Department said two suspects in this morning’s murder investigation have been apprehended in Raleigh County, West Virginia by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say Dylan Secoy, 26, and Rachael Povosky, 18, are in custody. Secoy is charged with murder and Povosky is charged with complicity to murder. Both will be held in West Virginia until arrangements can be made for their extradition back to Athens County.

Original Story, January 5, 2020, 1:19 p.m.: The Athens Police Department is searching for the man they say shot and killed another man in Athens early Sunday morning.

According to police, the call came in just after 5 AM Sunday morning. Police were called to the 100 block of W. Washington St.

Floyd Victor Hart, 35, was shot. He was transported to an area hospital but died shortly after.

Athens Police have identified Dylan Secoy, 26 of Albany, Ohio as the suspect. Secoy is described as being a white male, 6’00’’ tall, 200 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe he is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Athens police department at (740) 592-3313.

Athens police are still investigating, but expect charges to be filed soon.