The annual Mothman festival returns in 2022, the first in three years (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Families across the United States chose their most anticipated summer events of 2023, and two West Virginia festivals made the list.

Mothman Festival

According to a survey by Family Destinations Guide, the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant is the most anticipated event in West Virginia and the 55th most anticipated nationwide. The festival celebrates West Virginia’s most famous cryptid, Mothman, and takes place every September. Last year, it brought thousands of visitors to Point Pleasant. This year, the event is scheduled for Sept. 16-17.

If you plan to make the trip to Point Pleasant, make sure you check out the Mothman Museum to learn all about the cyrtid’s original sighting in 1966 and its supposed role in the Silver Bridge collapse in 1967 and take a picture with/leave an offering at the Mothman statue on 4th Street.

State Fair of West Virginia

Think typical West Virginia county fair, times 100. Family Destinations Guide ranked the West Virginia State Fair as the 82nd most-anticipated event of this summer. According to the fair’s website, the top things to do during the week-long Lewisburg event are enjoying fair food, carnival rides, concerts and livestock shows.

For West Virginians, it is a chance to welcome some bigger-name artists to a normally overlooked state. This year’s concert lineup includes famous country artists HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Wilson Fairchild, Zach Williams, Riley Green and Whisky Myers and hip hop artists Yung Gravy, Nelly and Ludacris. This year, the State Fair of West Virginia will take place Aug. 10-19. Click here to buy tickets.

The top events in the country for this summer are the Aloha Festival in Hawaii, New York City Summer Streets, Sunflower Festival in Virginia, New Orleans Shakespeare Festival in Louisiana, and the New York State Fair, according to Family Destinations Guide.