2-year-old child dies in house fire in Monongalia County, Fire Marshals say

by: WBOY 12 News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A two-year-old child has died as a result of a house fire in Monongalia County, according to a tweet made by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office’s Twitter account on Friday.

The post stated that a house fire occurred at a residence on Days Run Road in Monongalia County on Thursday, Dec. 3. Marshals said that three of the house occupants escaped the fire, but a two-year-old female child was unable to get out.

Marshals also said that an adult male is currently at West Penn Burn Center for treatment. According to the post, the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation.

