KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 2-year-old is dead after shooting himself with an unsecured gun Tuesday night.

According to deputies, the child found the gun while alone in a bedroom. The child’s mother and 4-year-old sibling were also home at the time of the shooting.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at this time. More details will be provided as they become available.