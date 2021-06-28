2-year-old girl hit in Glen Morgan, family seeks justice

GLEN MORGAN, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, June 27, 2021, Kailey Cabe and her 2-year-old daughter left to go to a family member’s house. Kailey knew her daughter turned around, but did not realize just how dangerous of a situation in which she would be.

A few minutes later, her daughter was allegedly ran over by a neighbor. It was caught on a neighbor’s security camera.

“He backs up, my daughters trying to outrun it, gets hit, gets drug back a couple of feet,” Cabe said. “He realizes he hits something, pulls forward, drags her another six to ten feet before she finally got out from underneath the car. All he did was get out of the car, walk around the side, peek around the corner and see he hit her, and then go and get the women.”

According to Cabe, the women came out, grabbed her daughter, and then for six to eight minutes, there was nothing on the security camera. At that point, Cabe’s sister, Daysha Sanbower, said the family started searching for Cabe’s daughter.

“A couple minutes go by and we’re like ‘where is she, can’t find her,'” Sanbower said. “We’re all looking for her. We meet back down at my mom’s to coordinate. Here she comes all bloodied up with the neighbor and she was like nothing happened, she just fell in my driveway.”

After cleaning her daughter’s wounds, that is when Cabe said the neighbors came clean about hitting the girl, and she was rushed to the hospital.

“I just keep thanking God that he did not kill her because it could have been so much worse,” Cabe said. “It’s just heartbreaking. I couldn’t do anything. I wish I could’ve taken all the pain. I wish it was me and not her.”

Cabe said her daughter is currently in the ICU at a Charleston Hospital. She is suffering from five broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung, a possible air pocket, and road rash all over her body.

“I’m heartbroken,” Cabe said. “Honestly when it all went down, I had so much adrenaline and I was so angry because they tried to lie and hide it. She couldn’t even apologize to me.”

59News reached out to Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter. He said right now, the man is being charged with a misdemeanor, but deputies are still investigating and more charges could be filed.