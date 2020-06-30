2020 Census event taking place in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Count Me In! Census event will take place in Summers County on July 8, 2020.

Locations are set at the Talcott Fire Department, Hinton Fire Department, Sandstone Fire Department, or Jumping Branch Elementary. Doris Selko, Executive Director at REACHH in Hinton, said people can show up at any one of those locations to fill out their 2020 Census forms between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Volunteers will be there to help people fill out those forms.

“For everyone that fills out the census, we know there’s about $3,600 that come into the county, so it’s really important to get those numbers counted and get those people counted. We are trying to do a date where anyone can participate,” Selko said.

People can also enter into drawings for prizes as a reward for completing the 2020 Census.