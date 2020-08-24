2020 Hidden History Photo Contest returns to Southern WV

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — The New River Gorge is bringing back its Hidden History Contest to Southern West Virginia.

People are encouraged to capture a story of the past with a creative eye, and camera sharing the diverse history preserved in the region’s national and state parks. Prizes will be awarded and the winning photos will be presented at The Tamarack, online, and in heritage museums throughout Southern WV.

This free contest is open to West Virginia amateur photographers, young or old. Photos can be entered in several history-based subject categories. Here is the link to the contest rules. The deadline for the contest entry is Monday, September 7, 2020.

This contest is part of the celebration of heritage through Southern WV. The Southern WV’s annual History Weekend will be September 25-27. This year, due to COVID-19, the event will include virtual and some on-site programs to continue to follow state safety protocols.

