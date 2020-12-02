2021 Appalachian League Schedule announced

(WVNS) — The 2021 Appalachian League schedule has been announced, and baseball fans can mark their calendars for Thursday, June 3, 2020 to head back out to the diamond.

This is the first season the Appalachian League is now a wood bat collegiate summer league within Major League Baseball, USA Baseball, and the Prospect Development Pipeline. Princeton and Bluefield will be the home for two of the teams.

Baseball fans can look forward to a 54 game season, with an All Star Game and an Appalachian League Championship. Bluefield will be traveling to Kingsport on opening day and Princeton will host Burlington.

A full look at the schedule can be found over at the Major League Baseball website.