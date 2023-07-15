BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– The 18th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair had the community showing up and showing out for 2023.

The event kicked off on Friday, July 14, 2023 and continued into a successful day two on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

This year, the auto fair over at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial airport was supporting two local nonprofits. The proceeds from the fair benefited the Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

“All of the money from everybody coming together goes back into those two organizations to go out and do more good in our community,” said Angel Blankenship, Director of Public Relations with Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

Blankenship said the white flags at the fair entrance served as a symbol for each person they helped and will help in the future.

“We served 1200 patients in 2022, so each flag that is there represents the story of someone’s life that we were involved with,” said Blankenship.

The event itself featured hundreds of unique vehicles, carnival games and rides, food vendors, fun activities and live concerts. The day ended with an award show for the winning vehicles and dazzling fireworks.

One auto fair contestant, Kammie Bryant, brought three cars with her and said the auto fair is becoming a treasured tradition for her family.

“We’ve been coming for probably about 7 years,” said Bryant. “It’s so much fun, it really is, we just enjoy it and enjoy looking at other cars.”

Overall, the auto fair offered a day full of fun for the community while also supporting two local charities.