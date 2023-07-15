FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)– The record-breaking Lilly Family Reunion was back with a successful second day on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The Lilly Reunion won the largest family reunion in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009. It is a huge gathering of the Lilly family and their friends to enjoy food, entertainment and fellowship.

Hundreds of people from different states attended the reunion to partake in all the fun.

Darrell Lilly, President of the Lilly Family Reunion, said the reunion started all the way back in 1929, and only becomes more special each year.

“We’ve got 20-something states represented,” said Lilly. “Families get together and that’s what we’re trying to promote- family reunions to get together and have an enjoyable time.”

The award ceremony was at 1 p.m. and named winners for different contests, such as the 2023 Miss Lilly winner.

The reunion kicked off on Friday, July 14, 2023 and continued until Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4 p.m.